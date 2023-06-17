All Sections
Denmark ready to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine if US approves it

European PravdaSaturday, 17 June 2023, 16:59

The Danish authorities are ready to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine, however, this will happen only if the United States, which manufactures these aircraft, approves this action.

Source: Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Acting Minister of Defence, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Radio 4

Quote: "Ukraine needs aircrafts. More than ever if they want to win their fight. This also concerns the Danish F-16 fighter jets," Poulsen said.

Details: Denmark has 43 F-16 fighters, 30 of which are in active use. However, Denmark is now replacing them with modern F-35 fighters.

Background: Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Acting Minister of Defence, proposed on Thursday 15 June that training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters be organised on Danish territory.

According to the Danish Minister of Defence, the plan developed jointly with the Netherlands provides for the training of Ukrainians on the F-16s at the Danish Air Force Base Skrydstrup, which is in Southern Jutland, where the Danish fighters are stationed.

At the same time, Poulsen stated then that the plan does not mean that Denmark has already decided to supply its F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

