All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark ready to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine if US approves it

European PravdaSaturday, 17 June 2023, 16:59

The Danish authorities are ready to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine, however, this will happen only if the United States, which manufactures these aircraft, approves this action.

Source: Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Acting Minister of Defence, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Radio 4

Quote: "Ukraine needs aircrafts. More than ever if they want to win their fight. This also concerns the Danish F-16 fighter jets," Poulsen said.

Details: Denmark has 43 F-16 fighters, 30 of which are in active use. However, Denmark is now replacing them with modern F-35 fighters.

Advertisement:

Background: Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Acting Minister of Defence, proposed on Thursday 15 June that training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters be organised on Danish territory.

According to the Danish Minister of Defence, the plan developed jointly with the Netherlands provides for the training of Ukrainians on the F-16s at the Danish Air Force Base Skrydstrup, which is in Southern Jutland, where the Danish fighters are stationed.

At the same time, Poulsen stated then that the plan does not mean that Denmark has already decided to supply its F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: