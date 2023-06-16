All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark to train Ukrainian soldiers to pilot F-16s at its airbase

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 00:13
Denmark to train Ukrainian soldiers to pilot F-16s at its airbase
F-16 FIGHTER JET. STOCK PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Acting Minister of Defence, proposed on Thursday 15 June  that training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters be organised on Danish territory.

Source: Poulsen said this in an interview with TV2 on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of NATO countries in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: According to the Danish Minister of Defence, the plan developed jointly with the Netherlands provides for the training of Ukrainians on the F-16 at the Danish Air Force Base Skrydstrup, which is in Southern Jutland, where Danish fighters of this class are stationed.

He added that he hopes for the support of other countries so that Denmark and the Netherlands could present a more concrete plan at the NATO summit in July in Vilnius. It is expected that the training of Ukrainian pilots will begin immediately after the summer holidays.

Advertisement:

The plan does not mean that Denmark has already decided to supply its F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Quote: "We are still very far from having these aircraft potentially entering the arsenal of the Ukrainian Air Force. According to my estimates, training will take at least six months," said Poulsen, adding that they will return to the issue of supplying fighters after training.

Earlier, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Reznikov said that he had received promises from allies to start exercises for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the preparation of a training plan for Ukrainian pilots has made progress, although it will still take some time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: