Denmark to train Ukrainian soldiers to pilot F-16s at its airbase

European PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 00:13
Denmark to train Ukrainian soldiers to pilot F-16s at its airbase
F-16 FIGHTER JET. STOCK PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Acting Minister of Defence, proposed on Thursday 15 June  that training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters be organised on Danish territory.

Source: Poulsen said this in an interview with TV2 on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of NATO countries in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: According to the Danish Minister of Defence, the plan developed jointly with the Netherlands provides for the training of Ukrainians on the F-16 at the Danish Air Force Base Skrydstrup, which is in Southern Jutland, where Danish fighters of this class are stationed.

He added that he hopes for the support of other countries so that Denmark and the Netherlands could present a more concrete plan at the NATO summit in July in Vilnius. It is expected that the training of Ukrainian pilots will begin immediately after the summer holidays.

The plan does not mean that Denmark has already decided to supply its F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Quote: "We are still very far from having these aircraft potentially entering the arsenal of the Ukrainian Air Force. According to my estimates, training will take at least six months," said Poulsen, adding that they will return to the issue of supplying fighters after training.

Earlier, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Reznikov said that he had received promises from allies to start exercises for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the preparation of a training plan for Ukrainian pilots has made progress, although it will still take some time.

