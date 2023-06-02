Russia reports downing of UAVs near Kursk

Authorities in Russian Kursk Oblast have announced a drone attack and power outages in the village of Gogolevka; later, they reported the downing of drones near Kursk.

Source: Starovoit on Telegram

Quote: "Another attack on civilians from the Ukrainian side. The village of Gogolevka, Sudzhansky district, was cut off due to ammunition dropping from a drone on the electrical substation.

Residents of the settlement were left without electricity."

Update. Quote from Starovoit: "Several Ukrainian drones were shot down by an air defence system today [2 June – ed.] at night near Kursk."

