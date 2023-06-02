Ukraine's defence minister visits Singapore for security forum

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov is visiting Singapore, where an international conference called the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is being held. On the sidelines, he met with his counterparts from Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "Participating in the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit, in Singapore."

Details: Reznikov started the first day of his visit with a meeting with Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

"I'm grateful to Singapore for the invitation and for the comprehensive support they've provided to Ukraine. This country plays an important role for us. It is critical that we share a goal to promote justice," Reznikov added.

In addition, Reznikov reported "fruitful conversations" with Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, and New Zealand's Defence Minister Andrew Little.

"Ukraine feels the strong support from Australia and New Zealand," he stated.

The minister thanked Jonathan Kaplan, the US ambassador to Singapore, for the support from the American people and held a meeting with James Crabtree, the executive director of IISS – Asia.

"The main point of agreement at all meetings is that the rule of law must prevail over the rule of force. Ukraine must win this war that Russia has started. So be it," Reznikov added.

Note: The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region. This year, it takes place in Singapore on 2-4 June.

