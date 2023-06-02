German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine

German company Quantum Systems, which manufactures drones, has opened centres of service training, support and logistics in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian military portal Militarnyi

Such centres teach to use and maintain Vector UAV systems. These centres will also specialise in procurement of spare parts and repair services.

Quantum Systems manufactures UAVs, one of them is Vector, which can fly and land vertically, has a low noise engine and encrypted IP-connection, which transmits video. Other models suggested by the company: Scorpion, Trinity Tactical. The drones are based on artificial intelligence systems, which simplify detecting objects during air reconnaissance.

The company is already cooperating with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Recently, Ukraine ordered 300 Vector drones from the company for military needs. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry bought these systems before: 105 items in January 2023 and 33 in August 2022.

