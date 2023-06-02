All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 2 June 2023, 20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
Photo: GAGADGET

German company Quantum Systems, which manufactures drones, has opened centres of service training, support and logistics in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian military portal Militarnyi

Such centres teach to use and maintain Vector UAV systems. These centres will also specialise in procurement of spare parts and repair services.

Quantum Systems manufactures UAVs, one of them is Vector, which can fly and land vertically, has a low noise engine and encrypted IP-connection, which transmits video. Other models suggested by the company: Scorpion, Trinity Tactical. The drones are based on artificial intelligence systems, which simplify detecting objects during air reconnaissance.

Advertisement:

The company is already cooperating with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Recently, Ukraine ordered 300 Vector drones from the company for military needs. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry bought these systems before: 105 items in January 2023 and 33 in August 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: