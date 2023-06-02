All Sections
Car carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 21:29
Car carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

A car carrying four Russian collaborators blew up in the occupied village of Mykhailivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to early reports, the owner of the Hetman cafe who often hosted Russian occupation fighters was killed in the explosion.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Collaborators and occupiers in Mykhailivka are not going to have a calm night this Friday.

They were on their way to a local cafe, but didn’t quite get there: a car carrying four Kremlin supporters blew up right by its destination.

According to early reports, a local business owner, surname Davydiuk, and the owner of the Hetman cafe who welcomed [Russian forces in his cafe] was among the passengers."

Details: Fedorov added that information about casualties and fatalities was being confirmed.

Meanwhile, Russian propaganda media reported that the business owner [who was also the owner of the car – ed.] and three of his passengers were killed.

Advertisement: