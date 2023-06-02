Ukrainian Foreign Minister is outraged by slow introduction of sanctions against manufacturers of Russian drones and missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to quicken the introduction of sanctions against Russian companies producing drones and missiles used for large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba’s speech at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the Foreign Minister, since November 2022, Ukraine has handed to partners a list of 36 companies of the Russian military-industrial complex, against which they were asked to introduce restrictions.

"From the list that we asked to sanction, frankly, only a small part of the companies were. And what do we see? Continuous missile attacks, continuous drone attacks. Almost every day, Ukrainians cannot sleep at night because of the air-raid warnings," he stressed.

Kuleba said that if this situation continues, Kyiv "will have to bring the openness of this public conversation to an even higher level, with countries’ names and with explanations of why this or that country does not want to apply these sanctions."

"And then let our colleagues explain publicly to their citizens, the citizens of Ukraine – I understand when it comes to trade restrictions – what is the problem with applying sanctions against a Russian factory that cobbles together missiles that kill Ukrainians?" the Foreign Minister asked.

"It will be interesting to hear what business and political interests are under threat from the introduction of sanctions against Russian missile and drone production," he added.

Russia has significantly stepped up air attacks on Ukraine since the end of March, and in May, Kyiv was hit by night missiles and drones 18 times. Ukrainian defenders destroyed all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones used by the Russians to attack Kyiv Oblast on the night of 2 June.

