All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian authorities release photo of three POWs who have returned home from Hungary

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:36

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has posted a photograph of three Ukrainian servicemen who were taken to Hungary from Russian captivity and have now returned to Ukraine.

Source: The photo was posted on Telegram by the Coordination Headquarters, reports European Pravda

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War noted that it continues to "take active measures to bring home the remaining Ukrainian defenders taken from Russia to Hungary", together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security and defence forces.

Earlier, the return of three of the servicemen from Hungary to Ukraine was announced by a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko.

Advertisement:

In early June, the Hungarian side said that 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been removed from Russia under agreements between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Maltese Relief Service.

 

However, the Hungarian side did not give Ukrainian diplomats any access to the Ukrainian citizens, while claiming that they had free status, and also denied their government's involvement in the transfer of the prisoners of war.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had a personal interest in the transfer of the Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to Kuleba, "Viktor Orbán had to show Hungarians both inside and outside Hungary that he is their sole defender."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: