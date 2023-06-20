Ukrainian authorities release photo of three POWs who have returned home from Hungary

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has posted a photograph of three Ukrainian servicemen who were taken to Hungary from Russian captivity and have now returned to Ukraine.

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War noted that it continues to "take active measures to bring home the remaining Ukrainian defenders taken from Russia to Hungary", together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security and defence forces.

Earlier, the return of three of the servicemen from Hungary to Ukraine was announced by a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko.

In early June, the Hungarian side said that 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been removed from Russia under agreements between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Maltese Relief Service.

However, the Hungarian side did not give Ukrainian diplomats any access to the Ukrainian citizens, while claiming that they had free status, and also denied their government's involvement in the transfer of the prisoners of war.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had a personal interest in the transfer of the Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary.

According to Kuleba, "Viktor Orbán had to show Hungarians both inside and outside Hungary that he is their sole defender."

