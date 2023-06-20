All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian authorities release photo of three POWs who have returned home from Hungary

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:36

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has posted a photograph of three Ukrainian servicemen who were taken to Hungary from Russian captivity and have now returned to Ukraine.

Source: The photo was posted on Telegram by the Coordination Headquarters, reports European Pravda

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War noted that it continues to "take active measures to bring home the remaining Ukrainian defenders taken from Russia to Hungary", together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the return of three of the servicemen from Hungary to Ukraine was announced by a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko.

In early June, the Hungarian side said that 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been removed from Russia under agreements between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Maltese Relief Service.

 

However, the Hungarian side did not give Ukrainian diplomats any access to the Ukrainian citizens, while claiming that they had free status, and also denied their government's involvement in the transfer of the prisoners of war.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had a personal interest in the transfer of the Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary.

According to Kuleba, "Viktor Orbán had to show Hungarians both inside and outside Hungary that he is their sole defender."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: