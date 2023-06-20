Three Ukrainian POWs brought back from Hungary

Ukraine’s Embassy in Budapest was able to bring three Ukrainian prisoners of war back from Hungary to Ukraine. The prisoners ended up in Hungary as a result of an agreement between this country and the Russian Federation.

Source: European Pravda, citing Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Details: Nikolenko said that the three prisoners of war are already in Ukraine and are receiving the necessary aid and support.

Advertisement:

"Ukrainian diplomats, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other relevant Ukrainian agencies are continuing to take measures to bring back the remaining Ukrainian defenders who have been transferred from Russia to Hungary," Nikolenko added.

Background:

In early June, Hungary said that 11 Ukrainian soldiers were transferred from Russia to Hungary as a result of an agreement reached between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Hungarian Charity Service of the Order of Malta.

Hungary refused to give Ukrainian diplomats access to the Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Hungary, claiming that they were officially free, and denying the Hungarian government’s involvement in their transfer.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was personally interested in Ukrainian prisoners of war being transferred from Russia to Hungary.

Kuleba said that Orbán "had to show Hungarians in Hungary and abroad that he is their only protector".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!