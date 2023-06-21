Ukrainian Defenders name 2 reasons for intensification of Russian attacks on Lyman and Kupiansk fronts

The Russian occupation forces have intensified their assaults on the Lyman and Kupiansk fronts to draw the defenders' forces away from the supply route and reach the administrative border of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In particular, according to sources in one of the National Guard of Ukraine units, in the afternoon of 20 June, Russians intensified their assault on Ukrainian positions on the Lyman front. Especially around Dibrova (12 km east of liberated Yampil) and Serebrianka Forest. "One of the newly formed and not very well trained units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had to retreat from a small part of its positions," the sources said.

At the same time, the Russians have been pressing along the entire line from Kupiansk to Lyman for the past few weeks.

Some military officials suggest that this is how the Russians want to draw Ukrainian units advancing on the flanks on the Bakhmut front to this section of the frontline.

However, sources of Ukrainska Pravda claim that the motivation is somewhat different.

Thus, the Russians are advancing on Kupiansk to move the contact line away from the road that goes through the occupied Troitske and Svatove and serves as their main supply route.

And they are advancing on Lyman and surrounding settlements to recapture villages in Luhansk Oblast (Makiivka, Nevske, etc.) and to re-enter the administrative borders of Luhansk Oblast.

Background:

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians conducted an airstrike on Kolodiazne (Kharkiv Oblast) on the Kupiansk front over the past 24 hours. Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

over the past 24 hours. Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire. On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted offensive actions in the direction of Kreminna and Yampolivka. Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

