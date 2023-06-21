40 combat engagements take place on 4 fronts as heavy fighting with Russians continues – General Staff report

Heavy fighting continues on 4 fronts, with 40 combat engagements taking place over the course of the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 June

Quote: "Last night [20-21 June – ed.], the Russian Federation launched another missile and air strike by Iranian-made Shahed attack drones on Ukraine. Information about the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being established."

Details: According to confirmed information, Russian occupation forces deployed 33 Iranian-made Shahed drones, seven S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles, and one surface-to-surface Iskander-M cruise missile in an attack on Ukraine on civilian infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.

Air defence forces and assets of Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed 30 Shahed attack drones.

In addition, Russian forces also conducted 83 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in 58 more attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian settlements.

They continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. A total of 40 combat engagements occurred there during the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces continue to maintain their forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russian conducted airstrikes on Yanzhulivka and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Halahanivka and Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Kindrativka, Brusky, Basivka, Loknia, Myropilske, Yunakivka, Bachivsk, Stepne in Sumy Oblast; and Ivashky, Rozhkovychi, Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Marino, Vysoka Yaruha, Morokhovets, Ternova, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, Ustynivka, Chuhunivka, Ambarne, Hryhorivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the settlement of Kolodiazne in Kharkiv Oblast. Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kreminna-Yampolivka. Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk Oblast. They conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Khromove and Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Sieverne and conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka. They also deployed artillery to attack the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Marinka. At the same time, they attacked the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations toward Novomykhailivka. They also shelled Hostre, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Storozheve, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast; Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kozatske, Odradnokamianka and Kherson in Kherson Oblast. Russian troops also deployed artillery to fire on Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka, Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Shliakhove, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Veletenske, Kherson, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out nine airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces also destroyed four Russian reconnaissance drones.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 Russian command posts, 1 cluster of Russian military personnel and equipment, 3 electronic warfare systems, 18 field artillery units, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, and 6 other critical military targets.

