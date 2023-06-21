US allocates US$1.3 billion in financial aid to Ukraine

The United States will allocate US$1.3 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, which will be directed to energy and infrastructure needs.

Source: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a speech at the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, European Pravda reports

Quote: "As Russia continues to destroy, we are here to help Ukraine rebuild – rebuild lives, rebuild its country, rebuild its future," Blinken said.

According to him, the US is investing US$520 million to help Ukraine modernise its energy system.

On 21 June, the international Ukraine Recovery Conference started in London.

Earlier, during a speech at the conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the European Commission may announce an interim assessment of Ukraine's implementation of the "candidate" recommendations as early as Wednesday, June 21.

