EU awaits Hungary's response on its role in release of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 14:32

The European Union is awaiting a response from the Hungarian authorities regarding the country's role in the release of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, who later ended up on Hungarian territory.

Source: Peter Stano, the spokesperson for the European Commission for foreign affairs and security policy, as cited by European Pravda

Quote: "Hungary received these prisoners of war without coordination with Ukraine, which it should have done. Now Budapest should explain the details of this situation and what role it played in the release of these Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia."

Details: Stano has stressed that Hungary also needs to explain the details of the situation to Ukraine, in particular, how it happened that the released Ukrainian prisoners ended up on Hungarian territory.

"That is why we are waiting for Budapest's explanation," Stano added.

Background: In early June, the Hungarian side announced that 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been taken from Russia under agreements between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Maltese Aid Service.

At the same time, the Hungarian side did not provide Ukrainian diplomats with any access to the Ukrainian citizens, instead claiming that they had a free status, and denied that the government was involved in the transfer of the prisoners of war.

The day before, 20 June, three Ukrainians who had been in Hungary after being released from Russian captivity came back to Ukraine.

