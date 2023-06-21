All Sections
EU ambassadors support increase in funds they use to help Ukraine with weapons

European PravdaWednesday, 21 June 2023, 15:33

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of EU member countries has approved a EUR 3.5 billion increase in the European Peace Facility, which, in particular, is used for military aid to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Today, the EU Ambassadors approved an additional EUR 3.5 billion (2018 prices) to the European Peace Facility. This decision reaffirms the EU’s commitment to supporting its partners in the field of security and defence," Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU posted on Twitter.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy added that the "vast majority" of the member states of the European Union support the proposal to increase the European Peace Facility.

European Peace Facility is an extra-budgetary instrument, the total volume of which is currently almost 8 billion euros. The EU member states are compensated from it for some of the military aid they transfer to Ukraine. In total, about EUR 4.6 billion has already been spent from the fund on military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, thanks to the European Peace Facility, the EU also supports many other countries, such as Mozambique, Georgia, Moldova, Mali, Somalia, Niger, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Mauritania.

Earlier, Hungary blocked another EUR 500 million tranche from the European Peace Fund. The head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, made it clear that it happened solely because of Ukraine's inclusion of the Hungarian OTP Bank in the list of international sponsors of the war.

