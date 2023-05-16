Hungary confirms it has blocked payment from EU fund that provides military support for Ukraine

The Hungarian government confirmed on Tuesday that it has not approved the disbursement of the next €500 million tranche from the European Peace Facility, which finances military equipment for Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, quoting the press service of the Hungarian government, reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian government said that it does not agree with the use of the European Peace Facility "solely with regard to Ukraine as this does not allow sufficient funds to be channelled to promote the EU's interests in other areas".

Budapest believes that this EU instrument should also be used to support the Balkans and North Africa, and it is "very important for these issues to be clarified".

Background: As previously reported by the media, the €500 million tranche was due to be disbursed next Monday, 22 May.

The European Peace Facility is an off-budget funding mechanism with a total budget of almost €8 billion.

Through this fund, the EU has supported the Ukrainian Armed Forces in seven successive support packages, as well as many other countries, such as Mozambique, Georgia, Moldova, Mali, Somalia, Niger, Jordan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Mauritania.

In early February, the Council of the European Union approved the latest seventh tranche of military assistance to Ukraine from the fund, as well as the allocation of funds for the EU training mission for the Ukrainian military.

In addition, in early May, the EU Council resolved to allocate €1 billion from the European Peace Facility as part of its initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

