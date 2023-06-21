All Sections
France is open to ambitious results of Vilnius summit – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 19:34

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, after meeting Catherine Colonna, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, thanked her for the openness of Paris towards the ambitious results of the July NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter following the meeting with Colonna, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba states that he and Colonna discussed the importance of taking a step towards Ukraine’s NATO membership at the summit in Vilnius and the new military aid of France for enhancing Ukraine’s counteroffensive capacities.

"I thank France for being open to the ambitious deliverables of the Vilnius summit," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

French media outlet Le Monde reported that France had changed its position concerning Ukraine’s NATO membership.

The French government decided to support Ukraine’s NATO membership, following the example of Poland and the Baltic countries, giving up its more cautious position in favour of strengthening pressure on Russia.

Background: Natalia Halibarenko, the ambassador of Ukraine to NATO, believes that the NATO summit in Vilnius must offer a certain commitment or a guarantee of future membership for Kyiv.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that the formal invitation of Ukraine to NATO will not be discussed at the summit in Vilnius.

