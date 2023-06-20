All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO summit should offer Ukraine commitments regarding membership – ambassador

European PravdaTuesday, 20 June 2023, 18:58

Natalia Halibarenko, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Alliance, believes that the Vilnius NATO summit should offer a certain commitment or guarantee of future membership for Kyiv. 

Source: She said this in an interview with Politico, as European Pravda writes. 

Details: According to Halibarenko, Ukraine at the Alliance summit wants to "receive some kind of invitation or at least an obligation... to consider the time frame and modalities of our membership" in NATO. 

Advertisement:

The ambassador admitted that for many NATO member states, any such commitment "is a red line ... because they believe it creates a burden for them." "I can understand that view – I can't support it," she added. 

The diplomat stressed that Ukraine understands the impossibility of joining NATO during the war and therefore it does not raise the issue of membership, but the Vilnius summit of the Alliance could fix the obligation to grant membership, for example, after the end of the war with Russia. 

Halibarenko noted that the absence of an invitation to join the Alliance at the summit would be a "bad signal." 

"[But] if there is no invitation in Vilnius, it's not the end of the world. Not today, but maybe tomorrow, next year in Washington, who knows?", she added. 

As it is known, at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine also seeks to achieve clear wording regarding the prospect of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, instead of criticising the decision of the Bucharest summit, which is "as far removed from reality as possible." 

In addition, Ukraine expects the summit to provide security guarantees for the period before membership in the Alliance, making it so that these guarantees do not substitute the NATO entry per se.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: