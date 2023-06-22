All Sections
Ukrainian Defence forces down 3 Russian Shahed drones over Odesa Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 07:24
Ukrainian Defence forces down 3 Russian Shahed drones over Odesa Oblast
Natalia Humeniuk, screen Natalia Humeniuk

Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 3 Russian Shahed drones in the skies over Odesa on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Yes, three Shahed drones were shot down in Odesa.

Unfortunately, there are also strikes, we are clarifying the situation.

There are no casualties, no critical strikes."

