Water level in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cooling pond is stable

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 22 June 2023, 13:50

Despite the Russians' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains stable and under control.

Source: Energoatom, a Ukrainian national nuclear energy generating company

Details: Thus, as of 11:00 on 22 June, a slight decrease in the water level in the cooling pond was recorded, currently at 16.61 metres. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant, Energoatom stated.

Quote: "The water level in the thermal power plant canal, from which the ZNPP pond is powered if necessary, is 11.15 metres. It is worth noting that the water level in the canal has not been falling significantly lately, and its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka reservoir.

It is worth reminding that ZNPP power units have been out of operation since September 2022, so there has been no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond since then."

 

Background:

On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

