Zelenskyy: Russia prepares terrorist attack on ZNPP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Source: Zelenskyy in an urgent speech on 22 June

Quote: "We have just had a report from our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine. Now our intelligence has received information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. A terrorist attack with radiation leakage. They have prepared everything for this."

Details: The President has pointed out again that radiation knows no state borders and that "who it will hit is determined only by the wind direction".

Zelenskyy has added that Ukraine is sharing all available information and evidence with partners in Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world and Africa.

"There should never be any terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants anywhere. This time it should not be like with Kakhovka – the world has been warned, so the world can and must act," Zelenskyy summed up.

