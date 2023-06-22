All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 June 2023, 22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced of the need to completely liberate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP ) to prevent a catastrophe that Russia can create.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our principle is simple: the world must know what the occupier is preparing. Everyone who knows must act. Of course, after the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant - ed.] and deliberate attacks by terrorists on other dams and energy facilities, no one in the world should have any illusions about Russia. Russia is now the global centre of cynicism, and from there can come any order for any evil they hope to mask under this or that catastrophe."

Details: According to the president, the world has enough power to prevent any radiation incidents and, even more so, a radiation catastrophe. "Everyone understands that the intelligence services of different countries can give appropriate signals and can put pressure on. This is necessary," he said.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy emphasised that the complete liberation of the ZNPP is needed. "And anyone who turns a blind eye to Russia's occupation of such an object, to Russia's mining of the premises and facilities of the nuclear plant, actually contributes not only to this Russian evil but to terror in general," the president noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that today he instructed Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, to carry out all the necessary measures and the necessary explanatory work with citizens regarding all existing risks. And in the near future, it will be done.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Lithuania to hand over 10 M113 armoured personnel carriers and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

videoZelenskyy: Words written in Constitution are no longer history

Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

US sends extra Strykers and Bradleys in new US$500 mln package of military aid for Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:06
Zelenskyy: We should finally legalise cannabis-based medicine
13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed
13:23
Croatian parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
13:17
Colombian writer wounded in missile attack on Kramatorsk
12:48
photoAttack on Kramatorsk: Russians kill 10 people including 3 children
12:32
US Senator: Possibility of sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high
12:10
videoSecurity Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk
11:43
Russian General Surovikin knew about Prigozhin's rebellion plans – NYT
11:25
Ukraine's Defence Minister advises not to rely on rebellions in Russia, although Prigozhin's one is like a snowball
11:11
Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin
All News
Advertisement: