Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 June 2023, 22:54
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced of the need to completely liberate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP ) to prevent a catastrophe that Russia can create.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our principle is simple: the world must know what the occupier is preparing. Everyone who knows must act. Of course, after the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant - ed.] and deliberate attacks by terrorists on other dams and energy facilities, no one in the world should have any illusions about Russia. Russia is now the global centre of cynicism, and from there can come any order for any evil they hope to mask under this or that catastrophe."

Details: According to the president, the world has enough power to prevent any radiation incidents and, even more so, a radiation catastrophe. "Everyone understands that the intelligence services of different countries can give appropriate signals and can put pressure on. This is necessary," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the complete liberation of the ZNPP is needed. "And anyone who turns a blind eye to Russia's occupation of such an object, to Russia's mining of the premises and facilities of the nuclear plant, actually contributes not only to this Russian evil but to terror in general," the president noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that today he instructed Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, to carry out all the necessary measures and the necessary explanatory work with citizens regarding all existing risks. And in the near future, it will be done.

