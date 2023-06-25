All Sections
Ukraine's Peace Formula was discussed in Denmark with participation of representatives of India, South Africa and Brazil

Sunday, 25 June 2023, 11:27

A meeting of political advisers and national security advisers from one and a half dozen countries around the world, including three BRICS members and the USA, was held in Copenhagen on Saturday to discuss the key principles of achieving peace in Ukraine. 

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President, as European Pravda writes 

Details: Representatives of Brazil, the UK, Denmark, the European Union, Italy, India, Canada, Germany, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Türkiye, France and Japan took part in the meeting in Copenhagen, which was initiated by Kyiv. 

The Ukrainian delegation spoke about the details of the proposed Peace Formula, stressing that it "should become the basis for achieving a stable and just peace for Ukraine as the war continues on our territory". 

Quote: "National security advisers and political advisers agreed that the consultation format is successful, and it is also a good platform for continuing work and further working out the issue of holding a Global Peace Summit in the future," Yermak said, adding that the participants agreed to continue the consultation format. 

Details: The Ukrainian side also offered sites that could become potential venues for the Global Peace Summit, in particular Ukraine. The UN General Assembly was mentioned among other proposed venues. 

Quote: "The participation of a significant number of countries of the Global South demonstrates that significant positive changes are taking place in the relations between our countries and a qualitatively new level of mutual relations is taking place", believes the head of the Office of the President.

Background:

In May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the idea of holding a global peace summit with the participation of as many states as possible in order to secure their support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula. 

Western diplomats involved in the preparation of the peace summit hope to hold it before the meeting of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius, scheduled for 11-12 July. 

The venue of the summit has not yet been determined, but Sweden and Denmark have publicly spoken about their intention to host it; according to the WSJ, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his willingness to organise an event in Paris.

