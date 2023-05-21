Zelenskyy wants to hold a peace formula summit in July

A peace formula summit could be held in July when 500 days have passed since the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine

Source: President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said this while speaking at the working session of the summit "Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World" with the participation of G7 countries, Ukraine and partner states on Sunday, reports European Pravda.

Quote: "In a short time, already in July, the full-scale war will enter 500 days. And that is a symbolic period of time, a good month to convene the Summit of the Peace Formula, the summit of the global majority. The summit of all those who uphold honesty and are determined to bring this war to an end. I invite you to join in the common efforts!", he said.

According to the president, "We have developed the Peace Formula in a way that ensures each of its points is backed by UN resolutions – and in a way that everyone in the world can choose the track they can contribute to."

Reminder:

A top diplomat of Sweden, which presides over the Council of the EU, previously announced that the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries would discuss the organization of a summit dedicated to the promotion of the "peace formula" proposed by Ukraine at the next meeting; there are proposals to hold it in Copenhagen before the NATO summit.

Speaking about the purpose of the event, a source of the journalists said that this summit is being held so that there is no proposal from China, which "repeats Russia's narratives", but "the Ukrainian point of view has received a platform and greater visibility on the international arena."

