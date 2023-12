A man was wounded in the attack on the settlement of Antonivka, Kherson Oblast, on Sunday, 25 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today, the Russian army once again attacked Antonivka.

Advertisement:

A 21-year-old man was wounded. Doctors provide him with the necessary medical assistance."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!