All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire at Bulgarian arms factory of businessman poisoned by GRU agents

European PravdaSunday, 25 June 2023, 16:51
Fire at Bulgarian arms factory of businessman poisoned by GRU agents

On the night of 24-25 June, a large-scale fire broke out in the storage point of the EMKO arms company near the Bulgarian town of Karnobat. This facility is owned by businessman Emilian Gebrev, and the owner suspects that it was an intentional arson attack.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Balkan Radio Liberty service 

Details: According to Gebrev, the current fire broke out at around 00:40 on Sunday, and fortunately, none of the base's security guards were injured. He called the incident "uncertain" as there were no products in the burned storage point that could have caught fire on their own.

"I can't say what the reasons are," Gebrev added in an interview with Radio Liberty.

Advertisement:

The fire was the second fire in a row at this facility after ammunition detonated in another storage point on 31 July 2022. Since then, an investigation has been ongoing, and the prosecutor's office has not released any official information about its progress.

"No one told me anything, as if nothing had happened," Gebrev said, adding that investigators had not been trying to contact him at all after the latest incident.

Earlier, a Bulgarian arms dealer who survived the alleged Novichok nerve agent poisoning in 2015 said he was "100% sure" that Russian specialists were behind the explosion and subsequent fire in July 2022 (Novichok is a group of nerve agents, some of which are binary chemical weapons, primarily used by Russian secret services for poisoning opponents – ed.). 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Gebrev fell into a coma in 2015, and Western authorities and intelligence agencies believe that he was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent by officers of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: