All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces advance 1-2 kilometres in country's east over weekend – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 June 2023, 09:52
Ukrainian forces advance 1-2 kilometres in country's east over weekend – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO FROM PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM

Ukrainian Defence Forces launched an offensive in several areas in the country’s east late last week and had advanced by 1-2 kilometres as of the morning of 26 June.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Quote: "Our troops launched counteroffensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka late last week. The advance in each area is between 1 and 2 kilometres. At the moment, the forces are consolidating their positions and further crushing the enemy."

Details: Meanwhile, she said, the Russian forces tried to advance on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. About 250 combat engagements occurred in these areas over the past week. However, the Russian army could not force Ukrainian troops from their positions. Heavy fighting is ongoing.

Advertisement:

Maliar said Russian troops carried out 6,457 attacks in the east last week, firing 315,006 rounds of ammunition. The deputy minister stressed that the number of attacks increased compared to the previous week.

She also added that the situation in the country’s south has not changed significantly over the past week.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts. The area of liberated territories increased by 17 square kilometres over the week due to the improved operational (tactical) situation and levelling of the front".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: The deputy minister stressed that a total of 130 square kilometres have been liberated in the south since the offensive began.

Maliar said that the Russian occupying forces are putting up a strong resistance but, at the same time, are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. The number of Russian casualties over the past week was eight times higher than that of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the deputy minister said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's defence forces gain up to 1 km on Bakhmut front over day
3rd Assault Brigade completely cleared western bank of Siverskyi Donets – Donbas canal
Ukraine's defence forces liberate territories in Donetsk Oblast occupied since 2014
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: