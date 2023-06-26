All Sections
Ukrainian forces advance 1-2 kilometres in country's east over weekend – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 June 2023, 09:52
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO FROM PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM

Ukrainian Defence Forces launched an offensive in several areas in the country’s east late last week and had advanced by 1-2 kilometres as of the morning of 26 June.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Quote: "Our troops launched counteroffensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka late last week. The advance in each area is between 1 and 2 kilometres. At the moment, the forces are consolidating their positions and further crushing the enemy."

Details: Meanwhile, she said, the Russian forces tried to advance on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. About 250 combat engagements occurred in these areas over the past week. However, the Russian army could not force Ukrainian troops from their positions. Heavy fighting is ongoing.

Maliar said Russian troops carried out 6,457 attacks in the east last week, firing 315,006 rounds of ammunition. The deputy minister stressed that the number of attacks increased compared to the previous week.

She also added that the situation in the country’s south has not changed significantly over the past week.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts. The area of liberated territories increased by 17 square kilometres over the week due to the improved operational (tactical) situation and levelling of the front".

Details: The deputy minister stressed that a total of 130 square kilometres have been liberated in the south since the offensive began.

Maliar said that the Russian occupying forces are putting up a strong resistance but, at the same time, are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. The number of Russian casualties over the past week was eight times higher than that of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the deputy minister said.

