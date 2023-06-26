Memories of couple from Kyiv killed in Russian attack on 24 June

Fragments of a Russian missile fell on a multi-storey residential building in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv on the night of 23-24 June, killing five people.

Among the dead were a young married couple, Danylo Kurylenko and Yuliia Petrova.

The Club of Historical Reconstruction has reported that the funeral of Yuliia and Danylo will take place on Tuesday.

Advertisement:

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, Khrystyna Dziuba, a friend of the couple, has said that Danylo was originally from Nova Kakhovka, but for a long period of time he lived in Kyiv with his wife.

Daniil and Yuliia. All photos: Kristina Dziuba

The man worked in the IT sector and his hobby was participating in historical reenactments.

"Dania, Yuliia and I were in a historical reenactment club together. They were incredibly positive, always able to be a bright light, positive and energising our community. They loved travelling, adventures and each other," says Khrystyna Dziuba.

She admits she still can't believe what happened. She wants to remember her colleagues as they were when she first met them.

In their spare time, the couple took part in historical reconstructions

"You, the girl with the bottomless eyes, when you smeared me with soot and called me sister-in-law.

And you, the boy with a permanent smile, when we sat in the kitchen after my first ever re-enactment festival waiting for the train and talked about how much more efficient and fun it is to beat people with irons," Khrysytna shared in a Facebook post.

She said that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Danylo had been helping the Ukrainian army in many ways, including by raising money.

Oksana Moroz, an acquaintance of his, the founder of the How Not to Become a Vegetable initiative, recalls his activities.

"My colleague was raising funds for another car for the Special Operations Forces. It was at a time when collections were very low and the amount of 250,000 hryvnias [approximately US$6,800 – ed.] per week seemed almost impossible. What was more, everyone around was raising funds for cars.

I mentioned this to Danylo when we were talking. I just complained about how it was worth raising and it was urgent. He asked me how much I needed, and he and his team finished the job, although they had other units under their supervision," Oksana Moroz told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia.

"Your contribution to the victory is enormous," wrote Daniil's friend Valerii Vozniuk

On her Facebook page, the woman added that the man was a professional in his field – in particular, "he did a lot for the information fight against the enemy". He also knew how to be a friend.

"You were an example of humanity and true friendship. I sincerely admired your team and your 'brotherhood'.

You were one of those who always helped me, even though we were not close friends," Oksana Moroz wrote in her post.

His friend Valerii Vozniuk wrote about his friend Danylo. He recalled how they had won gold together at the World Championships in Barcelona, travelled together, attended rallies at the President’s Office and "shared common values and interests".

"You held a significant place in my life. With you, it was fun to break into a rally at the President’s Office, and it was just as fun to drink wine in Monaco. You are the only one I saw during my short visits to Kyiv and you have been constantly supporting me and the unit since 24 February (when the full-scale invasion began – ed.).

Your contribution to the victory is enormous and matches the scale of your personality. I am grateful for everything you have done, hugs, my friend," Valerii added.

Background: Internally displaced people from Bakhmut were killed in Odesa as a result of Russian attacks on Saturday.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





