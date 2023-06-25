Two more bodies were found under the rubble of high-rise building in Kyiv

Under the rubble of a house in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, which was hit by fragments of a Russian aerial target on the night of 24 June, emergency workers found the bodies of two more victims.

Source: Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klychko

Quote from Klychko: "The operation to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack continues. Emergency workers are still engaged in the damaged house.

In total, five people were killed in the house hit by fragments of the Russian missile."

Background: The debris of a Russian aerial target shot down on the night of 24 June damaged a 25-storey building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

