Putin thanked Wagnerites and allowed them to "go to Belarus"

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 26 June 2023, 22:28
Putin thanked Wagnerites and allowed them to go to Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Wagnerists will be able to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, resign or "go to Belarus".

Source: Putin in the appeal

Quote: "Thank you to those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group who made the only right decision – they did not resort to fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last line.

Today, you have the opportunity to continue serving Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defence or other law enforcement agencies or return to your family and friends. Anyone who wants to can go to Belarus. My promise will be fulfilled. I repeat, the choice is up to each of you, but I am sure it will be the choice of Russian soldiers who realised their tragic mistake."

Previously:

  • Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation, said that the statements that Putin will make in the address "will determine the fate of Russia".
  • In addition, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, announced that Alexander Lukashenko will give a speech. However, the speech was postponed to Tuesday.

Background:

