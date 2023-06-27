All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister spoke with Canadian counterpart about rebellion in Russia and NATO summit

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 09:42

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, and Mélanie Joly, Canadian Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Dmytro Kuleba has said on his Twitter feed that the key topics of conversation were the latest developments in Russia, the current defence needs of Ukraine and the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius. 

Quote: "There is every reason to take strong steps on Ukraine’s NATO membership perspective. We are working with all allies to achieve the best possible result for Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic security," Kuleba said. 

Details: Mélanie Joly noted that she "reiterated Canada’s support for Ukraine, which has not wavered for one moment".

Background: At the last meeting in the Ramstein format, Canada promised Ukraine another 200 missiles for air defence systems.

Read also:  Appeal by Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations to NATO Leaders ahead of Vilnius Summit

