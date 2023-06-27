Lukashenko explains how he "convinced Putin not to kill'' Prigozhin

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on the mutiny of the Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: Lukashenko on 27 June during the presentation of general's epaulettes at the Palace of Independence. The video of his speech was published by his press service

Details: According to Lukashenko, he made the decision to "say something on this topic (but not everything)" the day before. He was allegedly prompted to do so by publications in the Russian media, where "cheering patriots began to howl and shout, condemn Putin, demand that he not stop criminal cases, to catch, kill, and imprison".

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus outlined his version of the chronology of events on 23-24 June.

Quote: "So, it's Friday. You know, it was a happy day for us, we were all preparing to celebrate the graduates' day. Of course, I was busy with these issues as well. And somehow, frankly speaking... When I received rare information about what was happening in Russia, in Rostov, in the south, I somehow did not pay much attention. The war is going on, there’s a lot happening there.

But by Saturday morning, from 8:00, I was already receiving disturbing information about the situation in Russia. Someone there tells me what is being written in these Telegram channels, messengers... I get reports through the FSB and our State Security Committee, General Tertel: ‘President Putin wants to talk to you. Please do so.’ We agreed at half past ten that we would talk at any time convenient for him. When he spoke at 10, he called me at 10.10 and informed me in detail about the situation in Russia.

I asked [Putin] a few questions, including about countering this, and I realised that the situation was complicated. I will not elaborate on this part of the conversation.

The most dangerous thing, as I understood it, was not what the situation was, but how it could develop and its consequences. That was the most dangerous thing. I also realised that a cruel decision had been made (and this was the implication in Putin's speech) – to kill. I suggested that Putin take his time. ‘Let's talk to Prigozhin and his commanders,’ I said. He [Putin] said: ‘Listen, Sasha, it's useless. He doesn't even pick up the phone, he doesn't want to talk to anyone’.

I asked: ‘Where is he?’ – ‘In Rostov.’ I said: ‘Good. A bad peace is better than any war. Take your time. I will try to contact him.’ He says again: ‘It's useless.’ I said: ‘Okay, wait.’ We talked for maybe half an hour. Then he informed me that he was at the front. I remember his words: ‘You know, strangely enough, it's better at the front than it's ever been.’ I said: ‘You see, it's all not so bad.’

At 11:00... I had to find these phones... I said: ‘How do I contact him? Give me the phone number.’ He said: ‘Most likely, the FSB has it.’ We checked. By the middle of the day, we had set up three channels through which we could talk to Rostov."

