Denmark can train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets at same time

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 19:26
PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Western allies have been developing a programme to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Reuters, citing Danish Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The dialogue and planning of this is still ongoing, which is why there is no final plan yet," the Danish Defence Ministry said.

Details: The ministry expects to be able to train up to six Ukrainian pilots at a time, as well as up to 40 support and maintenance personnel.

The department could not specify how long it would take to complete the training.

"It depends on their fighter experience and language skills," the agency added.

Background: Earlier this year, Denmark announced that its F-16 fighter jets would be decommissioned in 2025, two years earlier than planned. This will galvanise the process of transferring them to Ukraine.

The issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets was discussed during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein-format meeting) last week.

Afterwards, the meeting revealed that by July, Ukraine's partners plan to approve a training programme for Ukrainian pilots, technicians and engineers to operate F-16 fighter jets, with the training taking place at a centre created for this specific purpose, in a European country.

Politico reports that Ukraine may receive Western F-16 fighter jets in early 2024.

