Denmark can train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets at same time

Western allies have been developing a programme to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Reuters, citing Danish Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The dialogue and planning of this is still ongoing, which is why there is no final plan yet," the Danish Defence Ministry said.

Details: The ministry expects to be able to train up to six Ukrainian pilots at a time, as well as up to 40 support and maintenance personnel.

Advertisement:

The department could not specify how long it would take to complete the training.

"It depends on their fighter experience and language skills," the agency added.

Background: Earlier this year, Denmark announced that its F-16 fighter jets would be decommissioned in 2025, two years earlier than planned. This will galvanise the process of transferring them to Ukraine.

The issue of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets was discussed during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein-format meeting) last week.

Afterwards, the meeting revealed that by July, Ukraine's partners plan to approve a training programme for Ukrainian pilots, technicians and engineers to operate F-16 fighter jets, with the training taking place at a centre created for this specific purpose, in a European country.

Politico reports that Ukraine may receive Western F-16 fighter jets in early 2024.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





