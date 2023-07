The Russian invaders claim that a series of explosions rang out in occupied Melitopol on the night of 27-28 June.

Source: Volodymyr Rohov, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Telegram

Details: According to Rohov, six explosions rang out in the city.

