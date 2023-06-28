All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:36
Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes
Oleksii Reznikov

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has dismissed doubts about the success of the summer counteroffensive and has hinted that the recent modest achievements are only a preview of a much larger offensive.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Financial Times

Details: Reznikov stated that the liberation of a group of villages in recent weeks was "not the main event" in Kyiv's planned offensive.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When it happens, you will all see it... Everyone will see everything," he said, brushing aside media coverage of slow progress against well-fortified Russian positions.

The minister confirmed that Ukraine's main troop reserves, including most of the brigades recently trained in the West and equipped with modern NATO tanks and armoured vehicles, have yet to be used in the operation.

Reznikov said that the Ukrainian army continues to inflict heavy losses on the Russian troops, their "degradation" is a tool, and the liberation of Ukrainian lands is the goal.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Minister of Defence stated that Ukrainian troops have achieved "certain successes" that the General Staff is not disclosing in order not to endanger the troops. 

Quote: "Sometimes Russians do not report to their leadership that they have lost a certain area or territory. They are afraid to report further to their leadership."

Details: At the same time, Reznikov warned that this operation will contrast with last year's stunning defeat of Russian troops in the cities of Kyiv and Kherson and in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Quote: "You can't expect a miracle in every operation," he said. 

The FT notes that Ukrainian troops are now "probing" Russian defence lines and attacking at multiple points to keep Russia guessing as to where the main offensive will be.

On 27 June, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace announced that Ukraine had won back about 300 square kilometres from Russia  as a result of the counteroffensive. This is twice as much as Kyiv officially announced. 

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that progress at the front is "slower than he would like".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine reaches UEFA U21 Championship semi-finals and qualifies for Olympics for first time

Pope's envoy after his visit to Moscow: There is no peace plan

Ukrainian units advance despite heavy battles on Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts – Deputy Minister of Defence

President's Office comments on restoration of water supply after explosion on Kakhovka HPP

What Ukrainian weapons will conquer the world's weapons markets after the war

Russian propaganda claims Prigozhin's companies received more than trillion roubles from the Kremlin

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:56
Over 20 strikes recorded in Chernihiv Oblast over past 24 hours
00:22
116 strikes recorded in Sumy Oblast, buildings destroyed and damaged
23:56
Ukraine reaches UEFA U21 Championship semi-finals and qualifies for Olympics for first time
23:36
Shahed kamikaze drones fly towards Ukraine from Russia
23:27
Medvedev wants to suspend diplomatic relations with UK, Finland, Poland and Baltic states
22:39
Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: two wounded, one of them in serious condition
22:25
Belarusian Paralympian organises abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – National Resistance Centre
21:46
Explosion rocks Zaporizhzhia
21:20
Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres
20:53
Pope's envoy after his visit to Moscow: There is no peace plan
All News
Advertisement: