Ukraine's Defence Minister reveals reserves at the front not yet mobilised, and there are undisclosed successes

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has dismissed doubts about the success of the summer counteroffensive and has hinted that the recent modest achievements are only a preview of a much larger offensive.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Financial Times

Details: Reznikov stated that the liberation of a group of villages in recent weeks was "not the main event" in Kyiv's planned offensive.

Quote: "When it happens, you will all see it... Everyone will see everything," he said, brushing aside media coverage of slow progress against well-fortified Russian positions.

The minister confirmed that Ukraine's main troop reserves, including most of the brigades recently trained in the West and equipped with modern NATO tanks and armoured vehicles, have yet to be used in the operation.

Reznikov said that the Ukrainian army continues to inflict heavy losses on the Russian troops, their "degradation" is a tool, and the liberation of Ukrainian lands is the goal.

The Minister of Defence stated that Ukrainian troops have achieved "certain successes" that the General Staff is not disclosing in order not to endanger the troops.

Quote: "Sometimes Russians do not report to their leadership that they have lost a certain area or territory. They are afraid to report further to their leadership."

Details: At the same time, Reznikov warned that this operation will contrast with last year's stunning defeat of Russian troops in the cities of Kyiv and Kherson and in Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "You can't expect a miracle in every operation," he said.

The FT notes that Ukrainian troops are now "probing" Russian defence lines and attacking at multiple points to keep Russia guessing as to where the main offensive will be.

On 27 June, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace announced that Ukraine had won back about 300 square kilometres from Russia as a result of the counteroffensive. This is twice as much as Kyiv officially announced.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that progress at the front is "slower than he would like".

