Security Service of Ukraine arrests person who tipped Russians off regarding attack on Kramatorsk

Counterintelligence officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have arrested an agent from the Russian secret services who helped to guide the fire of the Russian missile attack on a cafe in the centre of Kramatorsk on 27 June.

Source: Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, quoted by the department’s press service

Details: The SSU states that the person arrested who tipped the Russians off regarding the attack on Kramatorsk has been established to be a sleeper agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. On 27 June, he was assigned to find out if the cafe mentioned above was open and to record the presence of visitors there.

The Russian agent made a hidden video recording of the cafe and the cars parked nearby to fulfil the task. After that, the defendant sent the video file to Russian military intelligence.

Having received this information, the Russian invaders launched an attack on the cafe which was full of people.

As a result of the Russian attack, at least nine local residents have been killed, including three children. Sixty people received injuries of various degrees of severity.

According to the investigation, the Russian agent is a resident of Kramatorsk and an employee of a local gas transmission company.

Now comprehensive measures are being taken to establish the crime's circumstances and bring the perpetrator and other persons involved to justice.

Quote from Maliuk: "The Russian agent will be held accountable in a Ukrainian court. But such detention is also a signal for all other people who tip off the enemy and traitors working for Russia. Remember – punishment is inevitable!

The same way as the organisers of war crimes and representatives of the Putin regime will inevitably be held accountable before an international tribunal. To this end, we are constantly conducting legal work and continuing to collect evidence for international courts."

