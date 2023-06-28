Water level in Dnipro River returns to its natural course in Kherson Oblast

As of the morning of 28 June, the water level in the Dnipro River near the State Emergency Service’s Kherson post has returned to its natural course.

Fluctuations in the level correspond to natural fluctuations at this time of year, reports the Headquarters for Dealing with the Aftermath of the Russian Terrorist Blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Currently, two houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River and 17 houses in the temporarily occupied territory remain flooded in the oblast.

Emergency workers continue to pump out the water.

Photо: Alina_ptashka/Depositphotos

"Over the past 24 hours, 72,000 tonnes of water have been pumped out of 56 basements. Since the work began, more than 373,000 tonnes of water have been pumped out of 923 houses and basements," the HQ notes.

At the same time, 59 tonnes of water have been transported to the region, of which 23 tonnes were drinking water and 36 tonnes were technical water.

Background: The water supply networks in Kherson are being disinfected, so drinking tap water is prohibited.

