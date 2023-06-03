All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyivans send in a thousand complaints about shelters in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 14:58
Kyivans send in a thousand complaints about shelters in one day
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

Within a day of the launch of the service for feedback on the state of shelters, Kyiv residents had sent in over a thousand complaints.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram 

Details: Klitschko clarified that almost half of the complaints were about shelters being closed, a quarter were that they were in poor condition, and another quarter were that there were no shelters nearby.

Advertisement:

The mayor stated that this information would be submitted to the Department of Municipal Security and other services by the end of the day.

Background: Ihor Klymenko, the Interior Minister of Ukraine, said that as of the morning of 3 June, law enforcement officers had inspected more than 4,800 shelters in the country. Almost 900 were unsuitable for use.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: