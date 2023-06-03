All Sections
Kyivans send in a thousand complaints about shelters in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 14:58
Kyivans send in a thousand complaints about shelters in one day
Within a day of the launch of the service for feedback on the state of shelters, Kyiv residents had sent in over a thousand complaints.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram 

Details: Klitschko clarified that almost half of the complaints were about shelters being closed, a quarter were that they were in poor condition, and another quarter were that there were no shelters nearby.

The mayor stated that this information would be submitted to the Department of Municipal Security and other services by the end of the day.

Background: Ihor Klymenko, the Interior Minister of Ukraine, said that as of the morning of 3 June, law enforcement officers had inspected more than 4,800 shelters in the country. Almost 900 were unsuitable for use.

Advertisement: