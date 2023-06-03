Law enforcers checked 5,000 shelters in Ukraine, almost 20% of them are unsuitable for use

Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine, said that as of the morning of 3 June, law enforcement officers had checked more than 4,800 shelters across the country, and almost 900 of them are unsuitable for use.

Source: Klymenko, quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from Klymenko: "We checked more than 4,800 shelters across the country. 252 civil protection facilities were found to be closed, and 893 were unsuitable for use."

Details: Klymenko said that inspections are conducted by more than 5,300 emergency workers, police officers and government officials.

Background:

On the night of 1 June 2023, during the Russian missile attack in the capital, three people were killed, including a child born in 2013.

Residents tried to get into the shelter of a health centre in the Desnianskyi district, but the door was closed.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over this fact.

