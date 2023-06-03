All Sections
EU Foreign Affairs and Security Representative discusses Ukraine's ammunition needs with South Korean Defence Minister

European PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 19:21

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has held a meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup.

Source: Josep Borrell on Twitter

Details: The meeting took place during the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asian defence summit, in Singapore.

Borrell said that one of the things he discussed with Lee Jong-sup was Ukraine’s ammunition needs.

Quote from Borrell: "Good meeting with Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup at [Shangri-La Dialogue 2023]. Shared alarm at continued DPRK provocations and discussed Ukraine’s needs for ammunition. We are working together to build a new security and defence partnership, following up on our successful summit."

Previously: On 23 May, Borrell said that since the beginning of the year, EU countries have transferred more than 200,000 pieces of ammunition, as well as 1,300 missiles, to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged the Alliance member states to agree to increase ammunition production with defence contractors, as their stockpiles of ammunition are being depleted due to support for Ukraine.

