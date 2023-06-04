All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy over 20 artillery systems and 10 UAVs

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 08:49
Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy over 20 artillery systems and 10 UAVs

The Russian occupiers lost 470 of their soldiers, 8 tanks and 2 air defence systems in combat over the course of a day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 4 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 209,940 (+470) military personnel 
  • 3,837 (+8) tanks
  • 7,512 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,555 (+22) artillery systems 
  • 583 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 344 (+2) air defence systems
  • 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 298 (+0) helicopters 
  • 3,175 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs 
  • 1,132 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats 
  • 6,305 (+16) vehicles and tankers
  • 479 (+4) special vehicles

The data is being ascertained.

Advertisement: