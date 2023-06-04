Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy over 20 artillery systems and 10 UAVs
Sunday, 4 June 2023, 08:49
The Russian occupiers lost 470 of their soldiers, 8 tanks and 2 air defence systems in combat over the course of a day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 4 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 209,940 (+470) military personnel
- 3,837 (+8) tanks
- 7,512 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,555 (+22) artillery systems
- 583 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 344 (+2) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,175 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,132 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,305 (+16) vehicles and tankers
- 479 (+4) special vehicles
The data is being ascertained.
