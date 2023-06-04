Ukrainian defenders kill 500 occupiers and destroy over 20 artillery systems and 10 UAVs

The Russian occupiers lost 470 of their soldiers, 8 tanks and 2 air defence systems in combat over the course of a day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 4 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 209,940 (+470) military personnel

3,837 (+8) tanks

7,512 (+10) armoured combat vehicles

3,555 (+22) artillery systems

583 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

344 (+2) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

3,175 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs

1,132 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,305 (+16) vehicles and tankers

479 (+4) special vehicles

The data is being ascertained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!