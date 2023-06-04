All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion report capture of Russian regular army soldiers in Belgorod Oblast, call governor for meeting

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 14:52
Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion report capture of Russian regular army soldiers in Belgorod Oblast, call governor for meeting

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion said they had captured Russian soldiers in Belgorod Oblast and wanted a meeting with the local governor.

Source: The Russian Volunteer Corps

Quote: "Mr. Gladkov! Today is a great Orthodox holiday, the Trinity.

As a gesture of goodwill, which is so often mentioned in the government of the Russian Federation, we are ready to give you these captured, ordinary Russian soldiers for the opportunity to talk with you personally – to discuss the current situation in the region and, most importantly, to talk about its future and the future of Russia in general.

Advertisement:

Therefore, we invite you to a dialogue within the walls of the church in Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Arrive in an ambulance in person, accompanied by a driver, unarmed. I will come personally with a representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion and the prisoners."

Details: The fighters recorded a video in an unknown room with an unknown naked person lying on the floor. The venue is uncertain.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In another post, the Russian Volunteer Corps also stated that soldiers of the Polish Volunteer Corps provide a convoy for prisoners, and military and medical logistics for the operations carried out by the Russian Volunteer Corps, but only within the state border of Ukraine.

Quote: "Our brothers from Poland are fighting with us side by side for the freedom and independence of Ukraine for many months. We have managed to conduct a number of operations together on the Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut fronts. The guys have proven themselves perfectly and showed a high level of motivation and preparation.

As for the fighting on the territory of the Russian Federation, the fighters of the Polish Volunteer Corps  provide a convoy for prisoners, military and medical logistics, but only within the state border of Ukraine. Despite such limitations, we still sincerely thank them for their invaluable contribution to the common cause, and always include them in planning and share our trophies with them."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

US officials confirm Ukrainian advances but say forces suffer losses – CNN

NATO has a plan in case nuclear disaster occurs at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – top-official

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:36
Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP
20:59
Hackers broke websites of Moscow provider and number of Russian companies: they wish success to Ukraine's Armed Forces
20:49
photoWoman killed by airstrike in Kherson Oblast, another person injured
20:27
Ukrainian troops conclude training on CV90 infantry fighting vehicles in Sweden
19:56
Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible
19:51
Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa
19:28
NATO Secretary General calls on member states to provide support to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
19:22
Assessment remains unchanged – Ukraine will definitely regain Crimea – Defence Intelligence
19:15
Russia struggles to properly equip its troops – General Staff
19:01
"Vilnius NATO summit to not decide whether Ukraine will join Alliance – this decision has already been made"
All News
Advertisement: