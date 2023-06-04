Powerful explosion rocks Melitopol

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, has reported that a loud explosion occurred in the city.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram; RIA Melitopol, a local news outlet

Details: Details are currently unknown.

The authorities are investigating the details.

Local telegram channels report an explosion in the southern part of the city, with black smoke visible after the explosion.

