All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, there are injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 June 2023, 16:28
Russians attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, there are injured

Two people were wounded in the attack on the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, carried out by Russian troops.

Source: Viktor Kovalenko, Head of Zolochiv district, in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv

Details: As Kovalenko has reported, Russian troops attacked Zolochiv with artillery on Sunday at 14:30. 

Quote: "According to preliminary information, a community arts youth centre was damaged. Ten windows and doors were shattered. Information about further damage is being established.

Advertisement:

A 40-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were injured."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: