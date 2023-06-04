Russians attack Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, there are injured

Two people were wounded in the attack on the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, carried out by Russian troops.

Source: Viktor Kovalenko, Head of Zolochiv district, in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv

Details: As Kovalenko has reported, Russian troops attacked Zolochiv with artillery on Sunday at 14:30.

Quote: "According to preliminary information, a community arts youth centre was damaged. Ten windows and doors were shattered. Information about further damage is being established.

A 40-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were injured."

