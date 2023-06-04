Russians attack Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast

On Sunday night, Russian forces attacked the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lobodenko, Head of Chuhuiv District Military Administration, in an interview with Suspilne Kharkiv; Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: The echoes of at least five explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv, all coming from Chuhuiv. An air-raid warning was issued in the city and oblast at 22:13.

Serhii Lobodenko informed Suspilne that the Russian Federation struck Chuhuiv, and there is currently no information about the aftermath of the attack.

The police of Kharkiv Oblast confirmed that "the enemy is shelling Kharkiv Oblast again" and called on residents to stay in shelters and to report the impact of Russian shells, destruction, and injuries to the emergency police line.

