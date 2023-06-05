Russia loses more than 210,000 soldiers and 3,567 artillery systems in war
Monday, 5 June 2023, 08:18
Ukrainian defenders killed 410 invaders, destroyed 11 armoured combat vehicles, 12 Russian artillery systems and 11 tanks just over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 5 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 210,350 (+410) military personnel
- 3,848 (+11) tanks
- 7,523 (+11) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,567 (+12) artillery systems
- 584 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 349 (+5) air defence systems
- 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+0) helicopters
- 3,189 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,136 (+4) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,312 (+7) vehicles and tankers
- 484 (+5) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
