Russia loses more than 210,000 soldiers and 3,567 artillery systems in war

Ukrainian defenders killed 410 invaders, destroyed 11 armoured combat vehicles, 12 Russian artillery systems and 11 tanks just over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 5 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 210,350 (+410) military personnel

3,848 (+11) tanks

7,523 (+11) armoured combat vehicles

3,567 (+12) artillery systems

584 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

349 (+5) air defence systems

313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+0) helicopters

3,189 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs

1,136 (+4) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,312 (+7) vehicles and tankers

484 (+5) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

