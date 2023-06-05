All Sections
Russia loses more than 210,000 soldiers and 3,567 artillery systems in war

Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 June 2023, 08:18
Ukrainian defenders killed 410 invaders, destroyed 11 armoured combat vehicles, 12 Russian artillery systems and 11 tanks just over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 5 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 210,350 (+410) military personnel
  • 3,848 (+11) tanks
  • 7,523 (+11) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,567 (+12) artillery systems
  • 584 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 349 (+5) air defence systems
  • 313 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 298 (+0) helicopters
  • 3,189 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,136 (+4) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,312 (+7) vehicles and tankers
  • 484 (+5) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

