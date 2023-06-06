Debris fall on roadway in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, there are destruction

Debris fell on the roadway in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, as a result of which the power lines of the trolleybus service have been damaged and the windows of a shop have been broken.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Debris fell on the roadway, the power lines of the trolleybus connection have been damaged, and the shop's windows were partially broken."

Details: According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties; the data is being verified.

