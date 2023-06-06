Australia ready to supply Ukraine with decommissioned fighter jets

Australia is discussing with the United States the possibility of providing Ukraine with F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda referring to The Australian Financial Review

Details: As noted, the United States does not object to the supply of the aircraft. However, the condition for the supply is that the fighters will be used exclusively in Ukrainian airspace.

The Royal Australian Air Force was planning to dispose of 41 F/A-18 Hornets. They were either to be scrapped or sold for use as training aircraft.

Advertisement:

It is not known whether all of these aircraft are fit for further service. A source from The Australian Financial Review admits that some of the aircraft are only suitable to be torn down for parts.

The F/A 18-Hornet is a US carrier-capable fighter-bomber and attack aircraft developed in the 1970s. It is currently out of production but is in service with the United States, Canada, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Kuwait and Malaysia.

Background: In March, Ukraine approached Finland and offered to discuss the possible supply of Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine. However, the Finnish Ministry of Defence rejected the request, stating that the Hornet fighter jets will be used by the Finnish Defence Forces for the next few years, after which their life cycle of about three decades will end.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!