All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Australia ready to supply Ukraine with decommissioned fighter jets

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 09:47

Australia is discussing with the United States the possibility of providing Ukraine with F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda referring to The Australian Financial Review

Details: As noted, the United States does not object to the supply of the aircraft. However, the condition for the supply is that the fighters will be used exclusively in Ukrainian airspace.

Advertisement:

The Royal Australian Air Force was planning to dispose of 41 F/A-18 Hornets. They were either to be scrapped or sold for use as training aircraft.

It is not known whether all of these aircraft are fit for further service. A source from The Australian Financial Review admits that some of the aircraft are only suitable to be torn down for parts.

The F/A 18-Hornet is a US carrier-capable fighter-bomber and attack aircraft developed in the 1970s. It is currently out of production but is in service with the United States, Canada, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Kuwait and Malaysia.

Background: In March, Ukraine approached Finland and offered to discuss the possible supply of Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine. However, the Finnish Ministry of Defence rejected the request, stating that the Hornet fighter jets will be used by the Finnish Defence Forces for the next few years, after which their life cycle of about three decades will end.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: