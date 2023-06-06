All Sections
Offensive will not be stopped by blowing up hydroelectric power station – Ukraine's Armed Forces

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 6 June 2023, 11:12
Offensive will not be stopped by blowing up hydroelectric power station – Ukraine's Armed Forces
Photo: Energoatom on Telegram

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have stated that the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) will not prevent the Defence Forces from continuing to liberate the occupied territories.

Source: Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine has all the necessary watercraft and pontoon bridge crossings to cross water obstacles. The enemy’s insidious actions, which are creating a social and economic crisis, will not stop the Defence Forces of Ukraine, which are ready to liberate the occupied territories of Ukraine."

Details: The department noted that the Russian military leadership destroyed the dam because of "its fear of the Ukrainian army" and "the success of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in carrying out offensive actions."

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

Background:

  • Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

