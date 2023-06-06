Scholz called explosion on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a "new dimension" of war

Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, called the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a "new dimension" of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Scholz at a forum in Berlin, reports WDR.

According to Scholz, the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant "fits the way Putin is waging this war".

At the same time, the Chancellor avoided directly blaming Russia for the blowing up but pointed out that there were signs of Russian involvement.

Scholz added that Russia always attacks civilian objects – cities, villages, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure facilities.

"That is why it is so important that we support Ukraine – financially, but also with the supply of weapons," he stressed.

Background: On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a heinous war crime and probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

