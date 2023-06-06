Russia likely caused Europe's largest man-made disaster in decades – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, has called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) a horrific war crime and perhaps the largest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam inflicting probably Europe’s largest technological disaster in decades and putting thousands of civilians at risk. This is a heinous war crime. The only way to stop Russia, the greatest terrorist of the 21st century, is to kick it out of Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter

Details: Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić called Russia's blowing up of the KHPP criminal and reckless.

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.

According to Prokudin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.

Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

